5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim-Nepal border; tremors felt in Assam, Bihar, Bengal

Accroding to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake originated at around 8:49 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 30km, east-southeast of Gangtok.

A mild earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, hit the Sikkim-Nepal border on Monday evening. Tremors were felt across Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. No casulaties or damage to property have been reported so far.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said in a tweet that he called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about her well-being after the "earthquake tremors felt in North Bengal".

