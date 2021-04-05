5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim-Nepal border; tremors felt in Assam, Bihar, Bengal

A mild earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, hit the Sikkim-Nepal border on Monday evening. Tremors were felt across Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. No casulaties or damage to property have been reported so far.
Accroding to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake originated at around 8:49 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 30km, east-southeast of Gangtok.
moderate #earthquake shakes #Sikkim, #India 9 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/C6ITviTjc8 pic.twitter.com/Os8T0hMM9NEMSC (@LastQuake) April 5, 2021
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said in a tweet that he called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about her well-being after the "earthquake tremors felt in North Bengal".
Had telephone conversation @MamataOfficial to enquire her well being as 6.1 Earthquake Tremors Felt In North Bengal. Honble CM is at Siliguri presently. Relieved to learn all well at her end.Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 5, 2021
The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today