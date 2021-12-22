5G technology: Juhi Chawla moves division bench of Delhi HC; hearing tomorrow

Actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla has moved the division bench of Delhi High Court challenging the order passed by a single bench of the court which dismissed her lawsuit filed previously against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, news agency ANI reported. The plea will be heard tomorrow, it said.

Earlier in June, the HC had dismissed Chawla's lawsuit challenging the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country and slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on her and co-petitioners by describing the plea as ''defective'', ''abuse of process of law'' and filed for ''gaining publicity''

At that time, the judge, hearing the plea, had said the plaint in which questions were raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was ''not maintainable'' and was ''stuffed with unnecessary, scandalous and frivolous averments''.

The court had also said that it was clear that the suit was filed by the actor and others to gain publicity as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

In the meantime, the counsel representing private telecom companies had said that since launching 5G technology is a policy of the government, it cannot be a wrongful act.

The suit had also said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

Chawla's plea seeking amendment in the HC order was later transferred to another bench in July. The matter was listed before Justice Sanjeev Narula who had directed for placement of the matter before the roster bench and deferred the matter for July 29, 2021, when the actor withdrew her petition.