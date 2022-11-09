6.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, other areas 

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred early morning on Wednesday in Nepal, around 90 km east-southeast of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. The earthquake hit Nepal at 01: 57 am and its depth was nearly 10 kilometres. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Lucknow.

This is the third earthquake in the country in the last few hours. Prior to this, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal at 8:52 pm and was followed by a 3.5 magnitude earthquake at 9:41 pm, according to the data by National Center for Seismology.

A house collapsed due to the earthquake in Nepal’s Doti area and nine people have lost their lives. Among those who lost their lives are one female and two children. Five injured have also been taken to a nearby hospital, Doti Chief District Officer Kalpana Shreshtha told news agency ANI. Shreshtha said, “Five injured are being taken to the hospital. Dozens of houses have been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district.”

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his condolences to the bereaved families in a tweet. Deuba tweeted in Nepali, “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khatpad region of Far West. I’ve instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and victims in the affected areas.”

सुदूरपश्चिमको खप्तड क्षेत्र केन्द्रविन्दु बनाई गएको भूकम्पमा परि मृत्यु हुनेहरुप्रति हार्दिक श्रदाञ्जली व्यक्त गर्दै परिवारजनमा समवेदना प्रकट गर्दछु । साथै प्रभावित क्षेत्रमा राहत र उद्दारमा खटिन र घाईतेहरुको तत्काल उचित उपचारको प्रबन्ध गर्न सम्बन्धित निकायलाई निर्देशन दिएको छु। — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) November 9, 2022

