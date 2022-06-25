68% Indians want CCPA to issue penalties on restaurant levying service charge: Survey

Despite the government’s announcement that payment of 'service charge' at restaurants is entirely voluntary and at the discretion of consumers, many consumers continue to express grievances saying that restaurants are still collecting service charge from them by default, mostly for air-conditioner, revealed a LocalCircles survey.

Recently, the Department of Consumers Affairs (DoCA), in a statement, had cautioned restaurants on the forced levying of “service charge” in the bill. Moreover, DoCA officials have also met with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to discuss the issues pertaining to service charge levied by restaurants and the association maintained that this charge was not illegal.

According to the LocalCircles survey, held in May 2022 with over 23,000 responses from citizens in 296 districts of the country, around 29 per cent of consumers said they didn’t pay service charge at restaurants. The survey received responses from 64 per cent male and 36 per cent female respondents. Around 48 per cent of respondents were from tier 1, 31 per cent from tier 2 and 21 per cent were from tier 3, 4 and rural areas.

When asked about the most common experience with service charge if one visited an air-conditioned restaurant in the last 1 month, 60 per cent of citizens said “Restaurant charged and we paid” while 9 per cent said, “Restaurant charged and we got them to remove”. Nearly 20 per cent said “Restaurant did not charge” the service charge while 11 per cent claims that they didn’t pay attention or didn’t go to a restaurant last month.

This suggests that despite the government issuing guidelines recently calling restaurant service charge optional, the majority of consumers have claimed that the restaurants levied a service charge and they paid it.

LocalCircles, on a similar survey conducted in May 2017, had revealed that around 27 per cent of consumers say that they didn’t pay service charge at air-conditioned restaurants, which increased to 39 per cent in May 2018. However, this percentage came down to 30 per cent in May 2022. ‘Now despite government issuing guideline calling restaurant service charge as optional, only 29 per cent of consumers in June 2022 did not have to pay the service charge,’ reads the report.

This also suggests that no restaurants have stopped the levying of service charge and in fact, it seems that more consumers are seeing them in their bills, added LocalCircles.

When asked about how should the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) act against restaurants still levying forced service charge in bills, 19 per cent claimed “Issue penal notices against all such restaurants on suo moto basis”, 10 per cent responded “Issue penal notices against all restaurant where there is a consumer bill with service charge levied”, and 39 per cent claim doing both of the above.

Moreover, 13 per cent of citizens also said that “government should just ask the state government to act against violating restaurants in their states”, 16 per cent stated “Government should not take any penal action and let the consumer take up the matter with the restaurant”, while 3 per cent didn’t have an opinion. On average, 68 per cent of consumers want CCPA to start issuing penal notices to restaurants levying service charge.