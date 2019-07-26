7th Pay Commission: Banaras Hindu University doctors' strike enters fourth day

The strike called by Resident Doctors of Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi demanding implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission has entered the fourth day.

Resident Doctors of the Sir Sunderlal Hospital began the strike on Monday over the Seventh Pay Commission issue. They want their salary readjusted under the Seventh Pay Commission. According to the doctors, while the recommendations have been implemented in most hospitals of the state, they are yet to be adopted by the university hospital.

The hospital administration and patients are facing huge problems due to the strike. Many patients have been waiting for long hours for treatment. Patients from adjoining districts Ghazipur, Ballia and Azamgarh are forced to extend their stay.

Some patients have complained that the hospital has stopped services such as X-ray, ultrasound and CT-scan.

In a separate development, Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, which benefits employees of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats as well as pensioners.

