8 dead after crane collapses at Visakhapatnam's Hindustan Shipyard

According to police, the crane had undergone repairs and officials and operators were inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people

A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam. (ANI screenshot) A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam. (ANI screenshot)

Eight people have been killed and one injured after a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, a team of doctors and police has reached the accident spot. Several people have been rushed to local hospitals

More details are awaited.

