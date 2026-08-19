9 AM court assignment vs gym: Lawyer-intern exchange goes viral as social media divided

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‘One-time exception’

According to the lawyer, the intern eventually agreed to attend court but described it as a one-time adjustment. Sharing the exchange on X, the lawyer wrote, “Told an intern to reach court by 9 AM to manage some work. He said that won’t be possible, as he has to go to the gym and agreed to do it as a one-time exception.”

Reflecting on the interaction, the lawyer added, “At this point, I’m not sure if I’m his senior, his junior, or his personal assistant.

Told an intern to reach Court by 9 AM to manage some work. He said that won’t be possible, as he has to go the gym and agreed to do it as a one-time exception.



At this point, I’m not sure if I’m his senior, his junior, or his personal assistant. 😭



Can't normalize this. — Tanatan (@is_enticing) August 16, 2026

Can’t normalise this.”

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The post quickly gained traction online, with professionals, lawyers and students offering different views on the incident. While some users criticised the intern for placing a personal routine above a professional responsibility, others argued that the exchange highlighted changing attitudes towards work-life balance.

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Social media divided

One user said that work-life balance could not be applied to every situation, particularly in professions where court schedules and client responsibilities often require flexibility. The commenter questioned whether someone would leave court proceedings midway if they clashed with a gym session.

Another advocate responded with a humorous account of his own experience, recalling a junior who preferred appearing only in a particular court. He joked that he had felt compelled to find cases in that court to accommodate the junior’s preference.

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However, others defended the intern, noting that the lawyer’s wording suggested the court assignment was an exception to his usual schedule. They argued that interns and young professionals should be able to communicate their existing commitments while still meeting clearly defined workplace responsibilities.