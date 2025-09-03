'90% of corporate workers don’t even touch 10 LPA': ₹11 lakh school fee sparks outrage

A fee chart from a Delhi NCR-based school showing annual charges as high as ₹11 lakh for senior school has ignited a heated debate online, with users questioning how middle-class families can keep up — and whether such “insane” costs are holding India back.

Shared on Threads, the post compared the school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) fee structure with corporate salaries, noting: “90% of corporate workers don’t even touch 10 LPA. With these insane fee structures, who the hell will study? And then they ask why isn’t India growing?”

The academy’s 2025–26 fee schedule lists annual education charges of ₹7.35 lakh for primary years, ₹7.75–8.5 lakh for middle school, ₹5.94 lakh for ICSE grades 6–10, and ₹11 lakh for grades 11–12 under the IBDP programme — plus a one-time ₹1 lakh admission fee.

The chart triggered sharp responses. One user argued that the money would be better invested: “Put it in a simple FD and send the kid to a normal private school. The amount will double every 7 years and by the time kid comes to college, he can sip coffee and enjoy the returns.”

Another comment cut deeper: “I still don’t get why Indian parents have been sending children to these slave producing institutions for the last 70 years. It’s like Indians don’t know or even want to evolve.”

But some defended the fees as a matter of choice. “Are all school charges similar? No. You are going to a certain kind of school because of perceived benefit for the kid — or sometimes, to show off. If people can afford, they should go. Children will learn no matter where they go.”