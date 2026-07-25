Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
A $200 million fairy tale gone wrong: Inside Turkey’s abandoned village of Disney-style castles

A $200 million fairy tale gone wrong: Inside Turkey’s abandoned village of Disney-style castles

Construction on Burj Al Babas began in 2014 a Turkish developer. The original master plan envisioned a sprawling community of 732 European-inspired homes, complete with ornate towers, decorative balconies, and grand façades styled after French châteaux. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 25, 2026 4:30 AM IST
A $200 million fairy tale gone wrong: Inside Turkey’s abandoned village of Disney-style castlesA row of snow-covered, castle-like villas at Burj Al Babas amid the scenic Turkish mountains Mudurnu & Bolu on January 19, 2019.

Rows of identical, white-turreted Disney-style châteaux rise out of the forested hills near the Turkish town of Mudurnu, looking less like a residential neighborhood and more like the abandoned set of a high-budget fantasy film. 

Conceived as Burj Al Babas, the ambitious $200 million development was meant to be an ultra-luxury haven for wealthy international buyers, particularly affluent clients from Gulf nations seeking quiet holiday residences within driving distance of Istanbul. Today, the entire development sits frozen in time — a vast, surreal ghost town composed of hundreds of empty, unfinished villas. 

Advertisement

A grand vision cut short 

Construction on Burj Al Babas began in 2014 under the direction of Turkish developer Sarot Group. The original master plan envisioned a sprawling community of 732 European-inspired homes, complete with ornate towers, decorative balconies, and grand façades styled after French châteaux. 

Priced between $370,000 and $530,000, each villa was intended to offer modern luxury wrapped in fairy-tale aesthetics. Beyond individual residences, the development promised a world-class resort experience, featuring: 

  • Shopping complexes and high-end restaurants 
  • Traditional Turkish baths and wellness spas 
  • Sports grounds and dedicated entertainment spaces 

The distinctive, repetitive architecture was deliberately chosen to stand out in the competitive global real estate market, blending opulent European exteriors with resort-style living amid Mudurnu's mountain scenery. 

Financial ruin & abandonment 

Advertisement

Initial interest was high, with the developer reportedly selling roughly 350 villas prior to completion. However, the ambitious project soon ran into a perfect storm of economic headwinds. 

A sharp economic slowdown in Turkey, persistent currency instability, and dwindling foreign buyer interest placed intense pressure on the developer's balance sheet. As construction costs surged, Sarot Group accumulated mounting debts. In 2018, work ground to a sudden halt, and the developer filed for bankruptcy protection with around 587 châteaux partially constructed. 

Contrary to urban legends suggesting residents fled overnight, no one ever lived in Burj Al Babas. While the exteriors of over 500 homes were erected, the interiors were left largely hollow, lacking finished rooms, utilities, and essential municipal infrastructure. 

Advertisement

A ghost site today 

Today, empty roads wind past hundreds of identical white turrets, skeletal structures, and heaps of unused construction materials left behind when work stopped. The grand central complex —intended to house the thermal baths and commercial spaces — remains a shell of exposed concrete. 

Despite its commercial failure, Burj Al Babas has found a unexpected second life. The surreal landscape has become a magnet for drone operators, urban explorers, and photographers fascinated by its eerie, copy-paste aesthetic. 

Representatives associated with the project have periodically held out hope that financial restructuring could revive construction. Yet for now, the hills of Mudurnu remain home to one of the world's most striking monuments to real estate ambition — a $200 million fairy-tale village where no one ever moved in.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 25, 2026 4:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more