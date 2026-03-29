‘A chopper & Thailand trip’: How ₹15 crore airport payout changed a farmer’s life

A farmer in western Uttar Pradesh bought a helicopter and planned a Thailand getaway after receiving nearly Rs 15 crore as compensation for land acquired for Noida International Airport, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Across villages such as Banwari Bas and Kishorpur, compensation from land acquisition has brought sudden wealth and new sources of income, even as farming begins to decline.

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Shivam Prajapati, 26, from Banwari Bas, now works as a subcontractor supplying labour for the airport project and a nearby Tata Power solar plant. He said many residents have used the payouts to fulfil long held aspirations.

“Most of the people are very happy with the airport being constructed and their land being acquired. Sabne apne shauk shuk pure kar liye (everyone had their wishes fulfilled),” he told The Indian Express.

Highlighting the scale of compensation, he said, “A large landowner, who got around Rs 15 crore for his land, even bought a helicopter,” adding that he is planning to go to Thailand next month with his friends.

In Kishorpur, the construction phase has created small but steady earning opportunities. Ajay Beniwal said he moved from financial hardship to earning regularly by offering storage space for workers’ belongings.

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“I was earlier one of the poorest in the village… but now, I earn around Rs 60,000 per month just by letting labourers leave their helmets and keys with me at the shop,” he said.

However, as construction activity slows in some pockets, the earlier surge in demand is easing. Nanak Chand, 56, from Banwari Bas, said he had added six rooms to his house to rent out during the peak influx of migrant workers.

“Now the number of labourers have gone down. Two years back, all my rooms used to be rented out. But now, only one is…” he said, adding that he used to earn Rs 3,000 per month from each room.

Chand is expected to receive around Rs 45 lakh per bigha for his five bigha land, about 12,500 square metres, in the next phase of acquisition. Even so, he remains uncertain about what lies ahead once farming ends.

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“What will I do all day if not farming?” he asked, noting that his sons, who are set to complete their graduation, do not want to continue in agriculture and may use the compensation for their future.

The airport project has brought quick financial gains and new work opportunities, but it is also steadily reshaping village economies as residents adjust to a future less dependent on farming.

About the airport :

The Noida International Airport is being developed as Delhi NCR’s second international aviation hub and is among India’s largest greenfield airport projects.

Built at an investment of over ₹11,000 crore in its first phase, the airport is designed to handle around 12 million passengers annually, with capacity planned to expand to 70 million passengers in later phases. Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, it is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s IGI Airport while boosting connectivity across western Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions.

The airport is also being positioned as a major logistics and cargo hub, with an initial cargo handling capacity of around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes and plans for significant expansion.