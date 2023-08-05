‘A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company': Boss gets drunk text from employee at 2 am, netizens appreciate

In a heartwarming incident that has taken the internet by storm, an Indian boss received a late-night text from his inebriated employee. The incident occurred on August 5, and the exchange of messages was shared on Twitter by the boss, Siddhant, who was moved by the unexpected communication.

The employee, whose identity remains undisclosed, sent a series of texts to his boss at 2 am. Instead of the usual drunk gibberish, the messages were filled with gratitude and appreciation for the boss's positive influence. The employee expressed their luck in having such a supportive figure in their professional life.

“Boss, I am drunk. But let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am lucky. So appreciate yourself. Bye :P," the message read.

Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these? pic.twitter.com/rvkaGMYqLl — Siddhant (@siddhantmin) August 4, 2023

Siddhant, amused and touched by the heartfelt messages, decided to share the exchange on Twitter. He captioned it humorously, "Drunk text from ex is okay, but have you ever received drunk texts like these?" The post quickly went viral, with netizens pouring in their reactions.

This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right 👍🏽 — A (@GunninMessiah) August 4, 2023

Is your team hiring? I want to join your team. Never got a chance to work under a good manager.😞 — Aman Agarwal (@amanag_007) August 4, 2023

We keep hiring. I post about all open roles in my team on Twitter. — Siddhant (@siddhantmin) August 5, 2023

You must be an amazing leader. — Kritika kumari (@kritikatwtss) August 4, 2023

Many praised Siddhant for being a good boss, expressing their wish to work under such a positive influence. One X user commented, "This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right." Another user expressed second-hand happiness, thanking Siddhant for being a good person. "Is your team hiring? I want to join your team. Never got a chance to work under a good manager.😞," a user wrote. "You must be an amazing leader," another X user commented.

"As someone who has always had only & only bad / embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky & I feel that 2nd hand happiness," another user wrote.

"You know it's honest when the alcohol brings it out of you! Reflects on your leadership. Great stuff! Thanks for sharing...," said another X user.

However, not all workplace stories are as uplifting. In a contrasting narrative, an ex-employee shared their bafflement when their former boss sought work-related updates even after their departure. This incident served as a stark reminder of the varied experiences employees have in their professional lives.

Also Read: Taj Mahal to Gateway of India: Celebrations of Chandrayaan 3's landing as imagined by AI