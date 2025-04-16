A Kerala guru’s hug inspired Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s $248 billion vision. Who is Mata Amritanandamayi?

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has long credited a spiritual journey to India as pivotal in the founding of his $248 billion company. In a recent conversation with The Economic Times, Benioff shared how his 1996-97 visit to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to meet his guru, Mata Amritanandamayi, ignited the idea of Salesforce.

Related Articles

"Salesforce really started back in 1996-97 when I was on a trip to India. I was on my way to see my guru down in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala," Benioff explained. He discussed his vision with her, which combined a new technology and business model, and her emphasis on "the importance of giving back" shaped Salesforce's unique ethos.

This spiritually insightful meeting influenced not just Salesforce's philanthropic culture, but also Benioff's personal ethos. He fondly recalls his encounter with Mata Amritanandamayi as "like a scene from a movie," describing the setting as a "tiny Indian village" with "everybody dressed in white and orange and there's incense wafting."

In this serene environment, she advised him, "In your quest to change the world, don't forget to do something for somebody else." This guidance, encapsulated in the simple instruction to "be nice to people," remains a cornerstone of Benioff’s philosophy.

Who is Mata Amritanandamayi?

Mata Amritanandamayi, often referred to as "Amma", is a globally renowned Indian spiritual leader, humanitarian, and guru. She's best known for her practice of giving darshan in the form of a hug, which has earned her the nickname "the hugging saint".

She has hugged more than 40 million people worldwide as a gesture of unconditional love and compassion. People wait for hours—even days—to receive one of her hugs. Her core message is universal love, selfless service, and inner peace, transcending religious boundaries.

She is also the founder of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, a spiritual and humanitarian organization engaged in a wide range of social and charitable activities globally. The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a prestigious multi-campus private university in India, is also run by the Math.

Despite not being aligned with any single religion or sect, Amma is seen as a mother figure by followers across the globe—from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to villagers in rural India.

Benioff credits her counsel for fostering a culture of kindness and community service within Salesforce. The ethos of giving back has become integral to Salesforce's operations and continues to influence its global initiatives. He continues to seek guidance from his gurus, maintaining the spiritual connections formed during his transformative trip.

