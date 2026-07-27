A scooter in Coimbatore was slapped with 249 traffic challans worth ₹3.69 lakh — but there's a twist

A scooter registration number in Coimbatore has been hit with 249 traffic challans worth ₹3.69 lakh, but many of the fines appear to have been issued using photographs of entirely different vehicles, raising questions over possible irregularities in the city's traffic enforcement system.

According to a report by The Hindu, the registration number TN37AF4170, which pertains to a scooter, showed 249 pending challans on the Parivahan portal.

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However, a closer examination of several challans revealed that many of them contained photographs and registration numbers of other vehicles, including motorcycles, trucks and cars, for a range of traffic and motor vehicle violations.

One pending challan of ₹1,000, issued by Sub-Inspector S. Karuvelan of Race Course police station on May 17 this year, carried the image of the scooter bearing registration number TN37AF4170.

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But another ₹1,000 challan, issued by Special Sub-Inspector V. Srinivasan of R.S. Puram police station on January 8 this year, showed the image of a truck with a different registration number. The challan also did not mention the registration number of the vehicle involved.

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Another ₹1,000 challan, issued on October 13, 2025, against the same scooter registration number also carried the photograph of a truck. The report said the image appeared to have been tampered with, making the vehicle's number plate unclear.

A random examination of the 249 pending challans also found that several notices carrying photographs of other vehicles had been issued by the same police officers.

When asked about the apparent irregularities, City Police Commissioner N. Kannan said that he was not aware about it. He, however, assured to look into it.

The status of registration number TN37AF4170, including whether it is currently active and who its present owner is, could not be ascertained.