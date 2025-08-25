'A slap on our face': Foreigners clean Gurugram streets, netizens fume over local apathy and filth

A group of foreign nationals took to the streets of Gurugram on Sunday, leading a community-driven cleanliness initiative to clear roads and drains across the city.

Lazar, a Serbian national, urged residents to take ownership of the areas immediately around their homes and shops. “Everyone should keep the area within 2 metres of their house or shop clean. We can do this much for our country,” he said, adding, “India is amazing. The only problem is that people also need to take care of things that are outside of their house.”

Advertisement

Having launched his campaign just 10 days ago, Lazar said he has previously participated in smaller clean-up drives across Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, and Rishikesh. “But the moment it's about things outside their house, they think it's not their issue. We have to change that,” he noted.

Another volunteer, Matilda from France, echoed similar sentiments. “India is amazing. I love this country. But it is very sad that sometimes there is a lot of garbage everywhere,” she said.

Clips of the clean-up drive quickly gained traction online, triggering sharp criticism over Gurugram's waste management. “Shame on the Indian govt and every Indian who throws their trash on the roadside,” a user wrote. “It is embarrassing for both the government and the municipality,” another commented. “This is actually a slap on our face. Indians should be doing it,” a third user reacted. “Nothing can be more shameful than this,” said another.

Advertisement

Their effort comes at a time when the Haryana government has reaffirmed its focus on urban cleanliness. Earlier in July, Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad directed officials to develop actionable plans based on citizens' input during a meeting with prominent residents of Gurugram.