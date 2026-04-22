A small bill sparks racism row for Indian tourist in Thailand; here's what happened

A breakfast bill of just 120 baht (nearly ₹350) turned into a heated confrontation for an Indian traveller in Thailand’s Ao Nang, after what he claims was a routine payment issue spiralled into alleged racial remarks and police intervention.

The incident, captured on video and shared online, has since triggered a wider conversation around prejudice, tourist experiences, and how quickly everyday situations can escalate abroad.

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What happened at the restaurant

The incident was shared by travel vlogger Sumo on Instagram. In a video from the scene, a staff member at the restaurant is seen shouting as the situation intensifies. At one point, a remark saying “India very bad” can be heard, which the vlogger cited as an example of the alleged racism he faced.

Turning the camera towards himself, Sumo described the situation, saying, “So we literally had to call the police just to sort this out,” adding that it was the first time he had experienced racism in Thailand.

He also addressed assumptions often made in such situations: “Sometimes people are like, you must’ve done something—that’s why they are being racist. But firstly, no, this is not the case this time.”

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Small bill led to a bigger issue

In a follow-up video, Sumo provided more context about the incident. According to him, the issue began with minor confusion over a breakfast bill.

“I ordered breakfast; there was a small confusion on the bill. When they called someone to help with the translation, this lady came,” he said.

He alleged that the situation worsened after he revealed his nationality. “She asked where I was from. The moment I said India, it turned into accusations and generalisations about Indians not wanting to pay,” he added.

Sumo clarified that the disputed amount was small. “Now, the bill was just 120 baht. It was never about the money".

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Police intervention and resolution

Instead of escalating the argument, the vlogger chose to involve authorities. “I chose not to argue but instead called the tourist police to handle the situation,” he said.

He later shared that the matter was resolved, with authorities understanding his side and the restaurant manager issuing an apology.

Reflecting on the incident, Sumo said, “Generalising an entire group of people is never justified,” while also acknowledging that prejudice exists in India too.

He expressed disappointment over reactions online, stating, “What’s more disappointing is seeing Indians in the comments putting down their own people or supporting that behaviour.”

Urging people to respond actively, he added, “If you see racism happening, just speak up. No situation ever justifies it.”