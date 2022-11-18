Aaftab used to consume, sell drugs; was possessive about her, claims Shraddha’s friend

Aaftab Poonawala, who has been accused of killing his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, used to consume drugs and sell drugs in the middle of the night, claimed the victim’s friend. Shraddha’s friend Godwin said that the victim never liked the fact that he used to supply drugs in the middle of the night.

Poonawala used to consume and sell drugs. He used to make brownies, keep them in the fridge and sell them at night, claimed the friend.

Shraddha’s friend said that he had initially promised to marry her, but she came to know about his drug influence later on. He also told India Today in an interview that Aaftab’s parents told her that if she married him, he would become a ‘better person’.

As per the details emerging, Aaftab assaulted Shraddha in 2020. She went to the police station with a blood clot on her face and strangulation marks on her neck, her friend claimed. Her friend also claimed that it was not the first time such an incident transpired between the couple. It was, in fact, the 14th or the 15th occurrence of such an incident.

She wanted to leave him, said the friend, but was waiting to garner some support. She tried to reach out in 2020 after the assault, said the friend.

Godwin said that Shraddha used to love travelling alone. She wanted to go on a solo trip to Nepal. But Aaftab did not like this, since he was very possessive, said the friend. The friend added that Aaftab did not even like her talking to him.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the police custody of Poonawala for five more days. The court also allowed Delhi Police to put Poonawala through a Narco test. Aaftab was asked by the judge whether he is aware of the consequences of Narco test to which he gave his consent.

