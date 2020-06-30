Aamir Khan's staff test positive for COVID-19; family tests negative

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, in a tweet posted on Tuesday, said that some of his staff members have been tested positive for the coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Khan also said that his entire family including him have been tested negative for COVID-19, only his mother is yet to be tested.

In a message posted by Khan on Twitter, he wrote, "This to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to the medical facility."

Khan expressed his gratitude for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for taking care of his staff members and for also fumigating and sterilising his entire society. "I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt. The professional and caring manner in which they helped us".

Khan said that his entire family has tested negative for COVID-19 and he is talking to his mother to get her tested for the coronavirus. Khan mentions that she is the last person in the family to get tested, Khan had asked all his fans to pray that his mother is also tested negative.

Khan also thanked all the doctors, nurses and staff of Kokilaben Hospital. He said that the people working at the hospital were very caring and professional with the testing process.

Aamir Khan is set to star in 'Lal Singh Chaddha', an Indian remake of the internationally acclaimed film 'Forest Gump'. The film was slated to release on Christman 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.

