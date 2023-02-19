Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, ex-Andhra CM NT Rama Rao's grandson, dies at 39

The Telugu film industry and the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh were left in shock and mourning as news broke of the sudden demise of actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. The grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Jr NTR's cousin, Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 39 due to cardiac arrest on February 18, 2023.

Taraka was taking part in a procession called the Yuvagalam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh last month. He suffered a heart attack and collapsed during the event.

His mortal remains have reached his home in Mokila, Rangareddy district and according to reports, his funeral will be held tomorrow, February 20. He is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.