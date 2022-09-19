Adani and Ambani only Indians in world's top-10 rich list: Here's what their net worth can do

Indian businessmen and billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are the only Indians to have been placed in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's top 10 richest people. Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani is placed at the second spot with a net worth of $147 billion, while Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is at the tenth spot with a net worth of $88.7 billion.

While there is a gap of eight positions between the two of India's richest businessmen, they are still India's top two richest people. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranks the world's richest people daily in their total net worth, revealed that Adani had added around $70.3 billion to his net worth in the last year to date (YTD). Ambani, on the other hand, had lost $1.30 billion from his net worth in the same period.

The report also revealed that Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk, with a net worth of $264 billion, is the richest person in the world despite losing $1.30 billion YTD. Musk's biggest asset that contributes to his net worth is Tesla equities.

Adani - founder of India's largest port operator Adani Group - with his net worth of $147 billion can buy 87.8 million troy ounces of gold or 1.59 billion barrels of crude oil, revealed Bloomberg. Gautam Adani's biggest asset is equity in Adani Enterprises Ltd and Mukesh Ambani's biggest asset is equity in Reliance Industries Ltd. Interestingly, Adani's net worth is around 2.09 per cent of the total wealth of the 500 richest people in the world.

Ambani -- who controls the world's largest oil refining complex Reliance Industries, owns a residential property worth over $400 million and a professional cricket team Mumbai Indians - with his net worth of $88.7 billion can buy 53 million troy ounces of gold or 961 million barrels of crude oil. Moreover, his net worth is 1.26 per cent of the total wealth of the 500 richest people in the world.

In comparison, the world's richest person Musk, with his net worth, can buy 158 million troy ounces of gold or 2.86 billion barrels of crude oil. In addition to this, he also owns 3.76 per cent of the total wealth of the world's 500 richest people.

Adani's recent achievements are the acquisition of Holcim's India business, bidding in India's 5G spectrum auction and acquiring a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

On the other hand, Ambani's most recent achievements are investing Rs 2 lakh crore for offering 5G services across his homeland, shifting RIL's focus into green energy space and selling Jio Platforms' 32.97 per cent stake to Meta (formerly Facebook), Google and other venture capitals.