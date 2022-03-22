Adar Poonawalla thanks Bajaj family for supporting vaccination campaign 

Adar Poonawalla, the Serum Insititute of India’s (SII) boss, took to Twitter to thank the Bajaj Family’s CSR initiative for supporting the Pune state officials in administering one million vaccination doses.

“Kudos to @Bajaj_Finserv @csr_at_bajaj @PMCPune @pcmcindiagovin @PuneZp @commissionerabd for administering #1MillionVaccination doses. A commendable feat and a big shoutout to the Bajaj family for their wholehearted support towards this cause, @sanjivrbajaj,” tweeted Poonawalla.

Adar Poonawalla’s tweet was in response to Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman, Bajaj Capital Ltd., who was congratulating the district authorities and frontline workers for achieving the one million inoculation milestone.

“The #BajajGroup supported mega #vaccination drives were a big step towards realizing the immunization initiative of our Govt. We salute the committed effort of the district authorities & 5,000+ frontline staff for making this #1MillionVaccination milestone possible,” tweeted Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Capital Ltd.





The Bajaj group-supported CSR campaign had partnered with Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in August 2021 for COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Bajaj Group companies – Bajaj Finserv Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. -- have provided 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the municipal corporations to conduct a mega drive for the residents.

Meanwhile, last week, Sanjiv Bajaj was reappointed as the managing director (MD) of Bajaj Finserv for a further period of 5 years. He is also on the board of several Bajaj Group companies as its chairman.

SII, founded in 1966 by Poonawalla’s father Cyrus, the biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company became the world’s largest vaccine producer in terms of number of doses produced as of 2020. Currently, the company manufactures 1.5 billion doses of vaccines annually, including 200 million doses of Covishield. Apart from Covishield, it also manufactures vaccines for tuberculosis, polio, etc.