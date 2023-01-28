Aero India 2023: Sale of meat banned within 10 km of Yelahanka’s Air Force Station

Aero India 2023: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on the sale and serving of meat within a radius of 10 kilometres of Yelahanka’s Air Force Station because of the 14th edition of Aero India 2023.

This year ‘Aero India 2023’ will be organised in the IT capital of India, Bengaluru, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, from February 13 to 17. As reported by the news agency PTI, the Bengaluru civic body has issued an order to close meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels, and restaurants from January 30 to February 20 within 10 km of the venue.

"It is to the notice of the general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within a 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20," stated the order issued by BBMP.

It also states that any kind of violation of the issued order will lead to immediate punishment.

“Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937,” the civic body's order added further.

BBMP officials told PTI that this decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attracts many scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid-air mishaps.

'Aero India 2023' is said to be Asia's biggest airshow that will be held for five days. The first three days are reserved for business visitors, and the general public will be able to see the show for the last two days.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “This is going to be the biggest airshow with the highest participation. There will be a large number of participation from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies.”

“Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996,” officials told PTI.

According to the Aero India website, 731 exhibitors have registered, 633 Indian and 98 foreign.

In 2021 Aero India was organised for just three days due to the Covid-19 restrictions. But this year, the airshow is expected to see a large crowd over the duration of five days.

(With agency inputs)