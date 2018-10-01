Affordability will be a key element this festive season: Amazon Fashion's Business Head Arun Sirdeshmukh

As e-commerce companies prep up for the festive sales, the flavour of the season lies in affordability. They are exploring cash backs, EMIs, exchange offers amongst others.

"The focus this year will be to make the best loved and high value products within reach by making them affordable," says Arun Sirdeshmukh, Amazon Fashion's Business Head.

He adds that Amazon will offer full spectrum of payment options. There will also be instant discounts, such as 10 per cent upon using SBI Debit and Credit Cards and cash back of Rs 300 for topping up Amazon Pay balance.

"With vast selection of programs such as Amazon Pay EMI, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, instant bank discounts, cashback and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting festival season," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

They have also started offering payments using prepaid credit card at the time of delivery. Amazon Fashion will also offer over 25 brands especially made for them across apparel and shoes. In all, it will have 380,000 sellers with 170 million products across hundred plus categories.

Amazon recently announced its festive celebration 'Great Indian Festival' from October 10 - 15, 2018.