Afghan nationals must enter India only using e-Visa: MHA

The Union Home Ministry has announced that all Afghan nationals must travel to India only using e-Visa given the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and streamlining the application process with e-Emergency X-Misc visa. “Keeping in view some reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced, previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect,” the Home Ministry said in an official statement.

Afghan nationals wanting to travel to India can apply for e-visa on Indian Government’s authorized portal for visa application — www.indianvisaonline.gov.in. The visa will be valid for six months. Afghans, regardless of their religion, can apply for this visa. Security issues will be looked into while processing visa applications and granting the visas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had rolled out a new category of visas — e-Emergency X-Misc Visa to streamline visa applications for entering India after the Taliban swept over Kabul. “MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” the Home Ministry said.

Crowds of people rushed to Kabul International Airport on August 16, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they clung onto a US military jet and plunged to their deaths as the plane took off.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with ANI inputs

