After Air India incident, now drunk passengers wreak havoc on IndiGo flight

The cases of mid-flight incidents, which have been on a rise, don't seem to stop. In yet another incident, inebriated passengers onboard an IndiGo flight wreaked havoc on the way from Delhi to Patna. The IndiGo 6E-6383 flight was headed to Patna from Delhi when the incident took place.

Airport SHO Robert Peter confirmed arrest of two inebriated passengers and said the duo will be taken to court.

Over the last few days, several cases of "unruly passengers" onboard a flight have come to the fore.

Airline Air India has been under the scanner of people after an inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) who was sitting in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26.

The incident occurred on November 26 onboard Air India flight AI 102 when the flight was on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi.

Recently, two men onboard a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight engaged in a physical brawl. In a video that surfaced on the social media platform Twitter, a young shirtless man could be seen engaging in a physical clash with a co-passenger who is seated on the flight.

