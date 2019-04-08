AgustaWestland case: Delhi court sends defence agent to judicial custody

A Delhi court Monday sent Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, to judicial custody till April 20.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent Gupta to judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Gupta's counsel requested in court for shifting him to a separate cell, which the court denied saying there was no need for it.

The court allowed Gupta to talk to his counsel for 25 minutes inside the courtroom.

Gupta's bail plea, which he had moved before the same judge on Saturday, is to come up for a hearing Tuesday.

The court had extended the custodial interrogation of Gupta by two days, which ended Monday and had further sought a reply from the agency on his bail application by April 9.

The probe agency had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case. He was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

"During the course of investigation, Saxena, in his statements stated that Interstellar Technologies, a company which received the AgustaWestland kickbacks, was controlled by accused Gautam Khaitan and Gupta," the agency has claimed.

ED had alleged that in connivance with Khaitan, a lawyer, the proceeds of crime after being received in the accounts of Interstellar were further transferred by Gupta through various companies in different countries.

The agency had claimed that Saxena has also produced two diaries, some loose sheets and other documents and a pen drive, which as per him pertained to accused Gupta and contain information related to laundering of kickbacks in AgustaWestland scam.

"Gupta during the period when kickbacks were received in the accounts of Interstellar through IDS Tunisia had direct dealing with Interstellar and kickbacks from Agusta had been transferred to several entities/ persons having direct links with him," it had claimed.

The agency had also allegedly said the conduct of the accused has been non-cooperative and his replies were contrary to the records.

