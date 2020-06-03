Ahmedabad Municipal Corp deploys teachers for COVID-19 work; faces criticism

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is facing criticism from the teaching fraternity after it roped in teachers from municipal schools to work in COVID-19 hospitals in the city. The teachers are expected to help in coordinating the work of other workers and accompany medical teams to locations where coronavirus cases have been detected.

AMC School Board Administrator L D Desai told The Economics Times that 100 teachers have been sent across hospitals where they will be helping with the coordination work from the help desk. "In a global pandemic situation, every resource needs to be put in use," Desai said.

This move by the AMC has not gone down well with many teacher associations. Bhaskar Patel, president, Gujarat State School Management Federation, told the daily that lives of teachers are being put on serous health risk and four teachers have already lost their lives to the virus which they contracted while performing COVID-19 related duties.

"AMC Commissioner is well within his right to deploy teachers wherever he wants to. But it would have been good if their lives were not risked while attending such duties," Patel said.

A teacher who had been deployed to a private hospital by the AMC told the daily that while such deployments have become a part of their job description. Their tasks include coordinating with chairmen and workers of housing societies where COVID-19 cases have been detected. The teachers also have to go along with medical teams whenever a positive case is reported.

The teacher also said that even though the teachers are expected to to be given PPE, many were denied such protective gear increasing the risk of contracting the virus.

