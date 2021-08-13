Air India airlifts 63 rare turtles from Pune to Assam; to be released into wild

National carrier Air India flew as many as 63 turtles of rare species from Maharashtra’s Pune to Assam via Delhi. These turtles belonged to endangered species like Indian roof turtle, crowned river turtle, brown roof turtle and spotted river terrapin that are found in Assam. They were rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Turtle Survival Alliance.

This is the first time an endangered and a rare species of turtles has been sent via airways for releasing into their natural habitat in Assam, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Pune division) Rahul Patil told news agency PTI.

The national carrier shared some pictures of the development and tweeted, “Air India flew 63 turtles of rare species from Pune to Assam via Delhi to their natural habitat. We are the only airline which carries livestock. Team Air India arranged all the logistical support with clock-work precision for success of this mission.”

#FlyAI : Air India flew 63 turtles of rare species from Pune to Assam via Delhi to their natural habitat.



We are the only airline which carries livestock.



Team Air India arranged all the logistical support with clock-work precision for success of this mission. pic.twitter.com/Lzq3S4yMEj — Air India (@airindiain) August 13, 2021

These turtles were with the Indian Herpetological Society and Rescue Charitable Trust in Pune and will be handed over to the Turtle Survival Alliance and Assam Forest Department. Of these 63 turtles, 55 were with Indian Herpetological Society in Pune’s Katraj and eight with RESQ Charitable Trust. Turtle Survival Alliance and Assam Forest Department will then release these turtles into their natural habitat.

