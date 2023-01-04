Air India flight to Paris, carrying 231 passengers, returns to Delhi due to tech snag

An Air India flight from the national capital Delhi to Paris had to return to Delhi on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected. An official statement by the carrier on Wednesday said that the flight had 231 passengers on board, who landed safely in Delhi.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in Air turnback due to Slats Drive snag message, said DGCA.

Air India's Delhi-Paris flight returned to the bay at Delhi airport today after the aircraft detected a snag (flap issues). The flight carrying around 231 passengers landed safely at the airport: Air India — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The DGCA ordered an inquiry after Air India's Delhi to Paris flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.