Air India passenger slams flight delay amid Delhi storm; Airline, airport cite weather woes

Heavy rain, strong winds, and early-morning thunderstorms disrupted air traffic in Delhi on Friday, sparking frustration among passengers, including one who took to the social media platform X to vent over a two-hour delay in their Air India flight.

“Every @airindia flight seems to be delayed by 1-2 hours—zero respect for passengers' time. No improvement, no accountability. It's shameful that we compare ourselves to Pakistan instead of China who is 100 years ahead of us,” the passenger wrote in a post. In another follow-up, the user added, “And the tragedy is non-refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers' time.”

Advertisement

And the tragedy is non refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers time @airindia @DGCAIndia https://t.co/7xnPK7X3ED — Ishan Rana 🧢 (@ishanrana170) May 2, 2025

Air India responded to the complaint on X, saying, “Dear Mr. Rana, the flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi. Please be assured that the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also issued a statement confirming the weather-induced delays: “Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

In a later update, DIAL said, “The thunderstorm has passed. However, there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

Advertisement

The weather, while offering a break from Delhi’s oppressive heat, led to widespread waterlogging, fallen trees, and disruptions in both air and ground transport across NCR. DIAL and Air India have advised travellers to check directly with airlines for real-time flight updates.