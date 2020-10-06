scorecardresearch
Ajay Devgn's brother passes away, actor tweets emotional tribute

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's cousin Anil Devgan passed away on Monday night. He was 51. The 'Singham' actor took to twitter to share a heartfelt tribute

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's cousin Anil Devgan passed away on Monday night. He was 51. The 'Singham' actor took to twitter to share a heartfelt tribute. "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet," Devgn tweeted.

Anil Devgan directed films such as Raju Chacha and Blackmail.

Ajay's father, Veeru Devgan, who was a renowned Bollywood stunt director, had passed away in 2019. "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring," the actor had tweeted in May this year.

