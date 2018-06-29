scorecardresearch
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra attend star-studded bash

The bash last night followed a traditional ring ceremony and involved all the Ambanis' close friends and relatives.

The couple who is currently the talk of the town - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta - threw a star-studded engagement bash on Thursday evening. The glam affair took place in Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia. The bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and wife, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured beau Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, as well as Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali.

According to reports, the bash last night followed a traditional ring ceremony and involved all the close friends and family. A bigger party is reserved for June 30.

On Wednesday evening the Ambanis held a mehendi ceremony. Priyanka Chopra who attended that event shared photos and wished the couple on Instagram.

The couple looked stunning in their traditional attires. Shloka Mehta opted for an elegant Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture.

Isha Ambani, who also got engaged a couple of months ago to Anand Piramal looked flawless in her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

Blush Pink! Isha Ambani is stunning in Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. @_iiishmagish #IshaAmbani #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSK #FashionDesigners #fashioncouture #indiancouture #Indianwear #indianwedding #akashambanishlokamehta

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Diya Mehta Jatia pose for the camera.

All Aglow with Love! Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Diya Mehta Jatia are ethereal in Bespoke Bridal by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture. @_iiishmagish #AJSKBride #abujanisandeepkhosla #AJSKBridal #AJSK #Indianwear #IndianCouture #indiawedding #FashionCouture #akashambanishlokamehta #Wedding #IndianBride #Gorgeous

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

SRK and Gauri Khan looked impeccable as always.

Breathtakingly Amazingly Wonderful Power Couple! SRK and Gauri Khan for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement.@iamsrk @gaurikhan . . . . Follow @srkians_forever . . . . #srk #shahrukhkhan #baadshah #anushkasharma #hrithikroshan #ranbirkapoor #salmankhan #priyankachopra #shahidkapoor #aamirkhan #deepikapadukone #akshaykumar #varundhawan #katrinakaif #kajol #aliabhatt #ranveersingh #dishapatani #kingkhan #kingofbollywood #raees #zero #bollywood #actor #actors #kingofromance #india #hollywood #tollywood #kollywood

A post shared by SRK's FanClub (@srkians_forever) on

Nita Ambani also opted for a saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani looking gorgeous tonight for a very special family occasion in @abujanisandeepkhosla #nitaambani

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) on

Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in her red Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree. Nick Jonas attended the bash with her.

The Colour of Love! Priyanka Chopra dazzles in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as she attends the Ambani engagement with beau, Nick Jonas. @priyankachopra @nickjonas #abujanisandeepkhosla #ajsk #FashionDesigners #fashioncouture #indiancouture #Indianwear #akashambanishlokamehta

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on

Alia Bhatt looked radiant in her pink saree.

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Videos from the engagement bash also made it to social media.

Akash Ambani is Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son and Shloka Mehta is diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta's daughter.  

