Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding LIVE Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Anand Mahindra arrive at venue

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Who's who of the business, politics, sports, and entertainment worlds have started arriving at the wedding event.

The much-awaited wedding of the year has kick-started at the Jio world centre. India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani will tie knot to his childhood friend and diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter, Shloka Mehta, at an extravagant wedding ceremony today. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon - the who's who of the business, politics, sports, and entertainment worlds have started arriving at the wedding event.

Catch all the latest updates on the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding at BusinessToday.In live blog.

