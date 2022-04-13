Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey to premier on Amazon Prime on this date

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey will be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video from April 15 onwards.

Although a potential blockbuster, the film did not have a successful run at the box office as its business was massively hindered by the unexpected success of The Kashmir Files.

The action-comedy managed to earn around Rs 50 crore. Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar announced the OTT release of the Bachchhan Paandey.

Released on March 18, Holi, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, among others.

Bachchhan Paandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The movie's story revolves around gangster Bachchhan Paandey and an aspiring director (Kriti Sanon) who wants to make a biopic on a real-life gangster.

Akshay Kumar has delivered his first flop film after several years with Bachchhan Paandey. The movie opened to a slow start and could not even manage to earn Rs 50 crore in the first week of its release.