Alia Bhatt gifts Rs 50 lakh cheques to driver and helper on her birthday; here's why

Alia Bhatt's latest act of generosity is likely to touch your heart.

The actress gifted Rs 50 lakh each to her driver Sunil and her helper, Amol to buy their own house in Mumbai.

Alia gave the gift to Sunil and Anmol on her birthday on March 15, when she turned 26.

Both Sunil and Amol have already booked their 1 BHKs in Juhu Gully and Khar Danda.

Sunil and Anmol have reportedly worked with Alia since her first film 'Student of the Year' released in 2012.

She has said in the past that both of them have been an integral part of her journey.

She also admitted they are two people she cannot live without!