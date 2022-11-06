Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor today welcomed their first child. The couple has now become parents of a baby girl. Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced the pregnancy in June.

"And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS," Ranbir and Alia announced the arrival of the baby girl in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai, PTI reported citing an insider. "It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days," the hospital insider said.

In October, Alia and Ranbir hosted a grand baby shower at their residence in Mumbai.

Ranbir and Alia shared screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which was released worldwide in September.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone", co-starring Gal Gadot.

Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

(With inputs from PTI)

