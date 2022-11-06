scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced the pregnancy in June. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor today welcomed their first child. The couple has now become parents of a baby girl. Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced the pregnancy in June. 

"And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS," Ranbir and Alia announced the arrival of the baby girl in a joint statement posted on Instagram. 

Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai, PTI reported citing an insider. "It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days," the hospital insider said.

In October, Alia and Ranbir hosted a grand baby shower at their residence in Mumbai.  

Ranbir and Alia shared screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which was released worldwide in September. 

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone", co-starring Gal Gadot. 

Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

(With inputs from PTI)
 

