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All about Kanika Tekriwal, aancer survivor who built a ₹420 crore aviation empire with just ₹5,600

All about Kanika Tekriwal, aancer survivor who built a ₹420 crore aviation empire with just ₹5,600

Born into a Marwari family in Bhopal, Tekriwal completed her schooling before pursuing higher education at Coventry University in the UK

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:00 AM IST
All about Kanika Tekriwal, aancer survivor who built a ₹420 crore aviation empire with just ₹5,600Kanika Tekriwal founder of JetSetGo

Kanika Tekriwal's journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial vision. Diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in her early 20s and told by several doctors that her chances of survival were slim, Tekriwal refused to let adversity define her future. Instead, she went on to establish JetSetGo, India's leading private aviation marketplace, with an investment of just ₹5,600. Today, the company is valued at around ₹420 crore and operates one of the country's largest fleets of private aircraft and helicopters.

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Born into a Marwari family in Bhopal, Tekriwal completed her schooling before pursuing higher education at Coventry University in the UK. While her family expected her to settle into a conventional life, she was determined to build a business of her own. However, just as she was preparing to chase her entrepreneurial ambitions, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a life-altering moment that changed her outlook forever.

READ THIS: Deepinder Goyal's Temple jumps to $375 million valuation; here's why employees stand to gain

Recalling her battle with cancer on Shark Tank India, Tekriwal said, "I was 21 and 40 doctors told me that you will survive for four months or four days. I then met a doctor in Mumbai, and I told him, 'We will have a drink 40 years later, now, let's talk.'"

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The experience strengthened her resolve rather than weakening it. Speaking to Vogue India in 2022, she reflected on how surviving cancer transformed her perspective on life. "Surviving cancer actually made me realise that life is short and I have to live for myself and do what is important for me," she said.

Building JetSetGo 

In 2014, Tekriwal founded JetSetGo, a technology-driven marketplace for private jets and helicopters that is often described as an "Uber for private aviation." Despite entering an industry dominated by established players and requiring significant capital, she claims to have built the business with minimal personal investment.

Speaking about her entrepreneurial journey, she revealed, "A lot of people ask me how I did this without raising money. Till date, I have invested only ₹5,600, and we operate India's largest fleet of private jets."

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JetSetGo has since expanded its footprint beyond India, with operations spanning cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, New York, and Dubai. The company has also attracted prominent backers, including businessman Puneet Dalmia and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Overcoming gender bias

Breaking into the aviation sector came with its own set of challenges. As one of the few women leading a business in private aviation, Tekriwal often faced scepticism and stereotypes.

ALSO READ: How 'Thekua' turned a former Bihar teacher into the founder of a ₹ 15 crore brand

In an earlier interview with The Better India, she said, "Initially, it took time for people to take me seriously for the business I am in, and I did receive remarks such as 'you should take up baking cupcakes'. Sometimes when I am assertive, I am considered arrogant, whereas a man being more assertive than me is considered passionate."

Despite these hurdles, she continued to scale the business and earned recognition as one of India's youngest self-made women entrepreneurs. She also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2016 and 2017 and later joined the panel of judges on Shark Tank India Season 5, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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