Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
'All logged. All split': Delhi NCR founder on high-earning couples splitting bills equally 'like flatmates'

'All logged. All split': Delhi NCR founder on high-earning couples splitting bills equally 'like flatmates'

In his post, Kapoor talked about an unnamed couple where both partners work in good companies and draw high salaries.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025 3:35 PM IST
'All logged. All split': Delhi NCR founder on high-earning couples splitting bills equally 'like flatmates'Kapoor went on to talk about how a marriage must have financial planning and common goals to succeed.

A Delhi NCR-based founder was confused about a high-earning couple that splits all bills and expenses equally between themselves. Calling it a lack of financial planning and common goals on their part, the founder named — Ayushmaan Kapoor — took to LinkedIn to share a reflection on modern-day marriages.

Advertisement

In his post, Kapoor talked about an unnamed couple where both partners work in good companies and draw high salaries. With each person earning upwards of ₹30 lakh per annum, their total household income exceeds ₹60 lakh per annum.

However, Kapoor, founder of The Date Crew, said that they are living more like flatmates than a married couple as they maintain meticulous records to split their bills equally.

“A couple living in Gurgaon. Work at great companies. Make ₹30L+ each. But still maintaining a Splitwise or Google Sheet to divide every single expense: rent, groceries, fuel, Swiggy, electricity,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

The entrepreneur said he was “baffled” by this arrangement. “All logged. All split. Each person ‘pays their share’ - like flatmates,” he wrote. “It’s baffling to me. And I will tell you why!”

Advertisement

Kapoor went on to talk about how a marriage must have financial planning and common goals to succeed. “When you marry someone, you’re essentially co-founding a company. And that company… is your life together. So imagine the chaos if both co-founders have different goals, different expenses and different priorities. Will that company EVER succeed?” he questioned.

Using the metaphor of marriage as a company, he listed four things that a company needs to succeed. The first one – A shared vision and goals for the year. Kapoor explained that this could include anything from taking a big holiday to hitting a key investment milestone.

Second, he called for “Clarity on roles” – including who will handle finances, kitchen duties, childcare, emotional labour etc.

Advertisement

Third, Kapoor said a successful company – and by extension, a successful marriage – must have a “Pooled capital and a joint financial plan”. And lastly, it should have “Regular reviews to track progress and stay aligned”.

The Delhi founder added that when a couple begins to see their life as a joint entity, their money habits must change. Instead of splitting bills, they should invest together, pool their resources, understand each other’s dreams and figure out how to fund them together.

Published on: Jul 15, 2025 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today