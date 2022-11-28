'Always worked for women empowerment': Ramdev after 'women look good even if they don’t wear anything' comment

Baba Ramdev news: After his comments stirred a hornet’s nest, yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev said in an apology email to the Maharashtra State Commission of Women (SCW) chief Rupali Chakankar that he has worked for women empowerment and supported policies within the Centre’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. He added that it was never his intention to insult or deride women in any way.

Ramdev said, “I have always worked for women empowerment so that women are treated as equals and are able to get a respectable position in society. I have supported various policies under the Centre’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative.”

He also noted that the clip which is now viral is out of context. He added, “Still, if anybody is hurt by what I said, I apologise unconditionally.” Chakankar shared the screenshot of his email on Twitter and wrote in Marathi, “Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kishan Yadav had made a very low-level statement regarding women in a public event in Thane. Taking serious note of this statement, the State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kishan Yadav to submit his explanation within two days.”

She added the SCW has received his clarification and that he has apologised for his statement.

Ramdev received flak for his comments on women’s clothing online as Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra were among those who condemned the yoga guru’s comments.

Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, “The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologise to the country for this statement!”

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री जी की पत्नी के सामने स्वामी रामदेव द्वारा महिलाओं पर की गई टिप्पणी अमर्यादित और निंदनीय है। इस बयान से सभी महिलाएँ आहत हुई हैं, बाबा रामदेव जी को इस बयान पर देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/1jTvN1SnR7 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 26, 2022

Mahua Moitra took a jibe at Ramdev and wrote, “Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars, and… … Clearly got strabismus in his brain that makes his views so lop-sided.”

The yoga guru said while addressing a free yoga training session for women in Thane, “Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view, they look good even if they don’t wear anything.” Ramdev was seated next to Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis while making the remarks.

