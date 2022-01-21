Amar Jawan Jyoti to be extinguished, merged with National War Memorial flame

After five decades, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate, a symbolic homage to the fallen Indian soldiers of war, will be extinguished on Friday. It will be united with the flame at the National War Memorial, which has been newly constructed in the same complex.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm today and is likely to be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal BR Krishna. The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be put out after it is merged with the flame at the National War Memorial.

The decision was taken after it was found that the upkeep of two flames was becoming increasingly difficult.



The Amar Jawan Jyoti was erected as a memorial to fallen Indian soldiers of the 1971 operations that helped Bangladesh gain independence from Pakistan. It is housed inside India Gate.

The National War Memorial has names of martyrs who have lost their lives in different operations since Independence. It is built over 40 acres at a cost of Rs 176 crore and was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 2019. All military ceremonial events that took place at the India Gate were moved there after the inauguration.

At the War Memorial, the eternal flame is positioned below the central 15.5 m obelisk. There are four concentric circles - the "Amar Chakra", "Veerta Chakra", "Tyag Chakra" and the "Rakshak Chakra", where the names of 25,942 soldiers are inscribed on granite tablets in golden letters.