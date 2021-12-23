Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check out best deals on gaming laptops

Amazon.in announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ with a host of offers and deals on gadgets for gaming enthusiasts. Customers can avail deals on gaming laptops, monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, and graphic cards, to name a few. The offers will be live until December 25, 2021.



Customers can get up to 40 per cent off on TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience.



Gaming products with grand offers on Amazon:



Asus TUF Gaming F15 Laptop for a deal price at Rs 56,990: This is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series and up to GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU as well as comprehensive cooling. It offers access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10.



Victus by HP FHD Gaming Laptop for Rs 58,990: It has Intel core R5-5600H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with a 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. The laptop offers high-grade graphics and processor speed that meets gaming and multitasking needs.



HP Pavilion Gaming Desktops for Rs 1,02,490: This machine comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM and 16GB of Computer RAM. Buyers can enjoy excellent performance with preinstalled Windows 11 and 1TB SSD.



Gaming TV

Sony 55X80AJ at Rs 76,990: Sony 55X80AJ has Google TV software. With a powerful 4K X Reality Pro processor and 4K HDR Triluminos pro Display, one can enjoy a smooth gaming experience on the big screen in 4K HDR. Customers get additional features such as Apple Homekit, Apple Airplay and Alexa connectivity.



Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV at Rs 44,999 : This gaming TV offers 8 million pixels for ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Dolby Vision brings colors and details on screen to life. It is exclusively available at Amazon.