Amazon picks California's Lockeford as first town to receive drone deliveries

The online retailer said it was working with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and city officials for permits.

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday that customers in Lockeford, California would be among the first to receive drone deliveries later this year.

The online retailer said it was working with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and city officials for permits.

The drones will have the capability to fly beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) and will be programmed to drop parcels in the backyards of customers.

