Amazon preferred brand for TV purchases online, Croma for offline: CMR

The convenience of buying from home, ease of delivery along with value for money are driving consumers towards purchasing TV online. As revealed in a new study titled ‘India, and the TV buying behavior’ by CyberMedia Research (CMR), more Indian consumers in the post-pandemic phase are now open to purchasing their next TV online. In Tier 1 as well as Tier 2 cities, the ease of home delivery, the range of TV choices, and the attractive and affordable payment offers are the key factors influencing online TV purchase.

"In-home entertainment has taken an entirely new meaning in the new normal. While Indians generally hold onto their TV for an average of eight years, more consumers are now seeking to upgrade their entertainment experiences with the latest TV. Cord-cutting is now a key trend amongst consumers, with internet connectivity in TVs being a key purchase driver," said Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research.

In the study spanning 10 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Nagpur, Asansol, Coimbatore and Jalandhar -- with a sample size of 3236 -- Amazon emerged as the foremost choice of consumers when it comes to TV purchases. It scored the highest amongst online e-commerce portals on brand trust (pegged at 71 per cent), convenience (67 per cent) and value (65 per cent). Doorstep delivery (60 per cent) emerged as the most important trigger to buy TV online. Value for money and trust were the key drivers for shopping for TVs online. Offline TV Buyer Insights

As for Indian consumers, ‘touch and feel’ remains a major part of purchasing electronics. The need for physical examination (69 per cent) is the main driver to purchasing TV offline, where Chroma emerged as the preferred retailer in the offline channel. However, in Tier 2 cities, preference of neighborhood shops (45 per cent) scores over Croma (19 per cent).

"Beyond the born-on-the-Internet generation, our study findings point to a shift in the mindset of traditional offline consumers. While touch and feel has been a key part of their purchase journey, they are now more open to exploring TV purchase online. Trust, convenience and value are the key purchase drivers. As per our study findings, Amazon is the preferred platform of choice for TV purchases, with the brand scoring the maximum in brand awareness, trust, consideration, and preference amongst online as well as offline buyers," said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Lastly, for TV purchase considerations, five in every eleven users have bought or planning to buy a new TV in order to upgrade from the old, regular TV to a smart TV. Sound quality (74 per cent) and picture quality (69 per cent) are the two most important features considered while selecting any TV brand. Screen size (75 per cent), slim frame (69 per cent) and advanced design (66 per cent) top the list of user considerations when it comes to design aesthetics on new TVs.