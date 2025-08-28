'Ambani, Adani business hubs...': Pak businessman Sajid Tarar stirs controversy in viral clip

Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-American businessman and founder of Muslims of America, has recently sparked controversy with his comments on the Pakistan Army's potential strategies regarding India. In a viral video,

Tarar gloated that the Pakistan Army might target business hubs controlled by prominent Indian businessmen, such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, instead of focusing on low-intensity strikes near the Line of Control (LoC). According to Tarar, this shift in strategy would aim to cause significant economic and human losses, as opposed to limited military engagements near the border.

The comments have stirred both public and diplomatic attention, particularly in light of Tarar’s notable influence. He is believed to have facilitated the meeting between Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump, which took place during a crucial period in US-Pakistan relations.

This guy facilitated Asim Munir visit to DC, now says Ambani Adani facilities will be attacked by Pakistan. Issuing threats while sitting in America. The hypocrite backed the Muslim immigration ban in Trump 1st admn. Pakistani mercenary in power corridors in DC pic.twitter.com/lpCViksb6D — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) August 28, 2025

During this meeting, Trump reportedly laid out sweeping demands and bold offers to Pakistan, focusing on military cooperation, strategic support, and access to critical American defense technology.

While the US-Pakistan meeting garnered significant media coverage, it also sparked controversy in Pakistan, particularly because there was no official representation from Pakistan’s civilian government.

Meanwhile, General Munir’s own statements at a private dinner event in Tampa have further escalated tensions. Speaking to a gathering of about 120 members of the Pakistani diaspora, Munir threatened to target India’s key economic assets, specifically naming Ambani’s Jamnagar refinery. Munir also warned that Indian dams could become potential targets in future conflicts, a statement that echoes the increasingly hostile rhetoric surrounding India-Pakistan relations.

Who is Sajid Tarar?

Sajid Tarar is a businessman, lawyer, and political figure based in Baltimore, with roots in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, Pakistan. Immigrating to the United States in the 1980s or 1990s, Tarar pursued his legal education at the University of Baltimore and later became a US citizen. He runs a variety of business ventures and serves as the President of Maximus Investment Group, focusing on finance and real estate. Additionally, he leads the Center for Social Change, a Baltimore-based non-profit organization that emphasizes community programs and social services.

A vocal supporter of Donald Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign, Tarar founded The American Muslims for Trump and has been an outspoken advocate for conservative values within the Muslim-American community. His public presence has been prominent at Republican National Conventions, where he has been a strong defender of Trump administration policies.

His political influence also extends beyond rhetoric, as his son worked at the US State Department during Trump’s first term, signaling deeper ties with Washington’s conservative establishment.

Though Tarar is most well-known for his alignment with right-wing political ideals, he has also advocated for improved relations between India and Pakistan. In the past, he has praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and encouraged regional peace initiatives, a stance that contrasts sharply with his more recent comments surrounding the military strategies of Pakistan.