Ambanis not relocating to UK or anywhere else in the world: RIL

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in Stoke Park, London.

RIL, in a press release today, has clarified that its “chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.”

RIL’s clarification has come after a recent report published in the newspaper Mid-Day which claimed that Ambani and his family were planning on dividing their time between India and the UK.

The newspaper reported that the Ambanis are planning to shift base to the 300-acre property in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park in London.

RIL also said that the acquisition of the Stoke Park estate, made by the Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) - an RIL group company - is aimed at enhancing this as a golfing and sporting resort.



“This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally,” the statement added.



Ambanis purchased the London’s Stoke Park property at Rs 592 crore earlier this year. This new property has 49 bedrooms, a state-of-the-art medical facility headed by a British doctor, and many more luxury features.

