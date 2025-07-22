'American wallets are bleeding': Social media user on inflation, breaks down weekly ration cost in the US

A social media user recently commented on the inflation in the US and how the situation is pretty dire, with Americans not being able to afford necessities. Investor Alok Jain said in a post on X that bananas, eggs and fuel are the only things that Americans can still get at a reasonable price.

He was replying to a user who talked about his visit to a popular steakhouse in the US with his daughter. The user said that he got basic stuff from the kids menu, which burnt a whole in his wallet.

"I had a friend visiting me from Texas... I asked him about inflation... he said his weekly Costco visit that used to cost $200-250 in 2021 has shot up to $500 now. American wallets are bleeding. He also said bananas, eggs and fuel are the only things still at a reasonable price," Alok Jain said in his post.

A fellow user empathised with Jain's post and said that cost of living has indeed gone through the roof in the US post-COVID.

"I was there last month and stayed with relatives. Grocery prices, eating out and even home ownership expenses have gone through the roof in the US as compared to pre-COVID," the user said.

As of June 2025, the annual inflation rate in the US went up to 2.7 per cent from 2.4 per cent in May. The increase in inflation was driven mainly by higher costs for food, transportation services, and used cars and trucks.

Food prices saw an annual increase of 3 per cent, whereas transportation services saw a hike of 3.4 per cent annually. Used cars and trucks, as well as natural gas prices, soared year-on-year (YoY) by 2.8 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively.

The increase in inflation was offset by the decrease in shelter inflation and the slower rise in new vehicle prices. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve aims to maintain a 2 per cent long-run inflation rate.