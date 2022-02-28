Amul Fresh Milk to become costlier from tomorrow; check out details

The price of Amul Fresh Milk will be hiked by Rs 2 per litre all across the country, effective March 1.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which markets milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul has explained that it had decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all Indian markets where the brand is marketing its fresh milk from March 1 onwards.

In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs. 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs. 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs. 27 per 500ml, the brand explained.

"The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation," wrote the corporation in an official statement.

Amul explained that for the past 2 years, it had only made a 4 per cent increase per annum in prices for its fresh milk category. The corporation explained that the price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost thus overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs. 35 to Rs. 40 per Kg fat which is more than 5 per cent over previous year," noted Amul.

Amul stated that as a policy it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and & milk products to the milk producers. It added that the price revision will help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and encouraging them for higher milk production.

