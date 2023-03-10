Amul pays moving tribute to legendary actor Satish Kaushik in monochromatic doodle

On March 9, the Indian film industry lost a talented actor, director, producer and comedian, Satish Kaushik, at the age of 66. As a tribute to the late actor, Amul, the leading dairy company, created a touching monochromatic doodle that showcases many of Kaushik's iconic characters from films he has performed in over the years. The doodle was posted on Instagram and depicts characters from popular movies such as Mr India, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

The caption of the doodle reads, “Aap hamare dil mein rehte hai” which translates to "You reside in our hearts". The caption is inspired by the 1999 film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehta Hai, one of Kaushik's notable movies, with a slight modification.

Amul captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to popular and much-loved actor-director!"

Kaushik, who was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana, passed away due to a heart attack while traveling in a car in Delhi. His remains were brought back to Mumbai on March 9 afternoon, following which his funeral was held in the evening.

Close friend of the late actor, Anupam Kher, broke the news of his demise through a tweet on Thursday. Kaushik gained recognition in Bollywood after a successful career as a prolific theatre actor. He is best known for his portrayal of Calendar in the super hit film Mr India (1987) and Pappu Pager in the 1997 release Deewana Mastana.

Many celebrities and fans paid tribute to Kaushik through social media. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his condolences, stating, “Pained upon the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. Condolences to his family and admirers."