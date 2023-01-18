Amusement park closed for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family’s visit

Mundo Deportivo, an amusement park in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh remained closed for two hours for football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, according to reports. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks ago but is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr. He was not available for selection since he was banned for two matches during his Manchester United stint.

Georgina, Ronaldo’s girlfriend, shared a post on Instagram sharing several photos of the trip. In one of the pictures, Georgina can be seen standing in front of the “Sky Loop” ride and holding three large prizes won inside the park.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a 2.5-year deal with Al Nassr last month. This news came in as a shock for the football fraternity, not because of Ronaldo’s move to step away from European football but because of the Country’s strict laws and poor human rights record. After a lot of speculation about how Rodriguez would be able to live together with Ronaldo in the new country amid their strict law. It was later confirmed that the couple would be living together despite the country’s law stating that couples must be married to live together.

Before debuting for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo will be seen playing his first game in Saudi Arabia. He will be leading a combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal against Paris St-Germain on 19th January, where he will be facing Lionel Messi in opposition.

This has been one of the most awaited faceoffs.

