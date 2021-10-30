Anand Mahindra gifts XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra, Paralympics gold winner Sumit Antil

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has kept his promise of gifting the company's SUV XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil by delivering the vehicles to the javelin throwers.

In a tweet, the official handle of Mahindra XUV700 said that it delivered the first-ever personalised vehicle to Antil and also posted a picture of him with XUV700.

Our exhilaration is off the charts as we deliver the first-ever personalized XUV700 to @sumit_javelin, who made the whole nation proud at Tokyo Paralympics. Once again, thank you for bagging the gold for India. #XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #DeliveringTheRush pic.twitter.com/XNpTKt6TVF — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) October 30, 2021

Reacting to the tweet, Mahindra said, "Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own 'Javelin' with you! May the Force be with you …always."

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Chopra also posted a picture of himself with the newly-delivered car, and thanked Mahindra for it.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

After Chopra won a historic gold medal for India in the javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Mahindra had said that it would be an honour for him to gift Mahindra XUV700 to him. Similary, after javelin thrower Antil won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Mahindra had said that the company would be privileged to gift him a 'Javelin edition' of XUV 700.

Mahindra had also said that he would like to dedicate and gift the first SUV for those with disabilities to 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra plans special SUVs; first to go to Avani Lekhara

Also Read: Liquor prices in Delhi may go up under the new excise policy