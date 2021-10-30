Anand Mahindra gifts XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra, Paralympics gold winner Sumit Antil

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has kept his promise of gifting the company's SUV XUV700 to Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil by delivering the vehicles to the javelin throwers.
In a tweet, the official handle of Mahindra XUV700 said that it delivered the first-ever personalised vehicle to Antil and also posted a picture of him with XUV700.
Reacting to the tweet, Mahindra said, "Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own 'Javelin' with you! May the Force be with you …always."
Meanwhile, Chopra also posted a picture of himself with the newly-delivered car, and thanked Mahindra for it.
After Chopra won a historic gold medal for India in the javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Mahindra had said that it would be an honour for him to gift Mahindra XUV700 to him. Similary, after javelin thrower Antil won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Mahindra had said that the company would be privileged to gift him a 'Javelin edition' of XUV 700.
Mahindra had also said that he would like to dedicate and gift the first SUV for those with disabilities to 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.
