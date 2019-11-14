Anand Mahindra meets Prince Charles, joins the royal in roundtable discussion

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra met Prince Charles on Wednesday. The business mogul took to Twitter to talk about his meeting with the Prince of Wales. "Delighted to join HRH the Prince of Wales for a roundtable on his 'Sustainable Markets Council' initiative. A robust discussion around how economies can operate in favour of people and the planet while contributing to growth," said Mahindra.

Prince Charles arrived in India on Wednesday on a two-day trip to India. He met President Ram Nath Kovind, held discussions on issues including climate change and sustainable finance. He also celebrated Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary by visiting a gurudwara.

This was the Prince of Wales' 10th official visit to India.

President Kovind said, "India and the United Kingdom are natural partners bound by historical ties and shared values of democracy, rule of law and respect for multicultural society." The President also congratulated Prince Charles on his election as the head of the Commonwealth. He added that India considers the Commonwealth as an important grouping that voices the concerns of multiple countries.

Prince Charles also planted a Champa sapling in the herbal garden of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The prince spent his 71st birthday in Mumbai meeting children who benefited from the support of the British Asian Trust.

"I am delighted to welcome His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to India once again on his 10th official visit. His many visits to India and his enduring interest in promoting our common interests is another example of the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India," said British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith upon Prince Charles' arrival.

